European shares extend gains as U.S. stocks rise

LONDON Jan 24 European shares extended gains on Thursday, with the market taking direction from an opening rise on Wall Street.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.1 percent to 1,169.32 points by 1455 GMT, close to an intraday high of 1,169.86 points.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also advanced by 0.3 percent to 2,715.04 points.

"Clients are feeling pretty positive on the markets in general at the moment," said a Geneva-based trader.
