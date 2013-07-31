European shares erase losses to turn positive

LONDON, July 31 European shares turned positive
in mid-morning trade on Wednesday, erasing earlier losses, with
drinks group AB Inbev leading gainers after posting
profits that beat market expectations.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had
initially fallen by as much as 0.5 percent, but then turned
positive to trade up 0.1 percent at 1,207.08 points by 0821 GMT.
AB Inbev was up by 7.1 percent to top the FTSEurofirst 300's
leader board, while airplane maker EADS rose to a
record high after posting forecast-beating results.