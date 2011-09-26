Europe shares turn positive as banks bounce back

PARIS, Sept 26 European shares pared early losses on Monday and turned positive as recently-hammered banks bounced back, eclipsing sharp losses in mining shares, hit by fears over a global economic slowdown.

At 0738 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 887.66 points, with BNP Paribas up 5.3 percent while Rio Tinto was down 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)