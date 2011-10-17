版本:
2011年 10月 17日 星期一

Europe shares extend early gains, led by cyclicals

PARIS Oct 17 European stocks extended their early gains on Monday, led by cyclical sectors such as mining and oil, on rising expectation of a bold plan to fight the euro zone debt crisis at next weekend's European Union summit.

At 0723 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.2 percent at 987.44 points. The benchmark index has surged 16 percent since hitting a floor on Sept. 23. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

