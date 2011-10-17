Europe shares extend early gains, led by cyclicals

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
PARIS Oct 17 European stocks extended their early gains on Monday, led by cyclical sectors such as mining and oil, on rising expectation of a bold plan to fight the euro zone debt crisis at next weekend's European Union summit.
At 0723 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.2 percent at 987.44 points. The benchmark index has surged 16 percent since hitting a floor on Sept. 23. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: