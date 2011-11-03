Europe shares rally on Greek govt collapse talk

PARIS Nov 3 European stocks extended their gains on Thursday in choppy trade, boosted by intensifying talk the Greek government may collapse, which could kill plans of a referendum on the country's bailout package.

At 1023 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 982.19 points, after losing as much as 1.6 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)