European shares up on fresh Spain aid expectations

PARIS Oct 22 European stocks pared early losses
and turned slightly positive on Monday, as renewed expectations
that Spain was moving closer to seeking a bailout eclipsed
worries over corporate results.
While Spanish debt was little moved, the euro
rose and euro zone banking stocks led sectoral
gainers, up 1 percent.
At 0849 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,114.09 points.
Spain Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy clinched election victory
in his home region of Galicia on Sunday in a result seen as
supportive for his austerity drive and paving the way for a
formal bailout request.