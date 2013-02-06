European shares rally; ArcelorMittal bounces

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
PARIS Feb 6 European stocks reversed an early dip and rose on Wednesday morning, extending the previous session's recovery, with ArcelorMittal's outlook reassuring investors.
Shares in the world's largest steelmaker surged 2.7 percent, bouncing back from a recent 10 percent fall, after the company forecast improved demand and earnings in 2013.
At 0900 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,160.07 points.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing