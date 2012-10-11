版本:
European shares steady, Burberry gains

LONDON Oct 11 European shares steadied after cutting earlier losses on Thursday as gains in stocks such as French retailer Carrefour and British luxury goods group Burberry enabled a key European equity index to recover.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index edged into positive territory, rising by 0.1 percent, although the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index remained down by around 0.3 percent.

Carrefour gained 4.6 percent, while Burberry was up 5.8 percent.

