Europe shares extend losses to reach new intraday low

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 17 European shares extended their losses to fall to new intraday lows on Wednesday, in a broad sell-off which tracked a similar sharp fall on U.S. equity markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.8 percent to a fresh intraday low of 1,144.13 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index retreated 2.3 percent to 2,550.11 points.
The Euro STOXX 50 index also briefly fell below its 200-day simple moving average level of around 2,547 points, which some technical traders said could herald more near-term weakness for the index.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.