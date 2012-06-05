Spanish shares extend gains, bond yields fall

LONDON, June 5 Spain's stock market extended
gains on Tuesday, outperforming other major European bourses,
while its sovereign bond yields fell, with investors betting on
global stimulus measures and shrugging off gloomy comments from
a Spanish minister.
The benchmark Spanish IBEX equity index was up 1.5 percent
by 0809 GMT, outperforming a 0.6 percent increase on the
Euro STOXX 50 and chiming in with a broad
improvement in investor appetite for risk before a conference
call of Group of Seven finance chiefs on the euro zone debt
crisis.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were
down 1.8 basis points on the day at 6.397 percent. Yields
briefly spiked after Treasury minister Cristobal Montoro said
that at current borrowing costs financial markets were shut to
Spain.
Madrid still plans to test the market on Thursday and issue
of up to 2 billion euros of medium- and long-term government
bonds.
"I don't think markets are closed for Spain ... I think he
meant to say something else," BNP Paribas rate strategist
Patrick Jacq said.
"If the recent bias on Spanish yields will go on further,
especially for the five- to 10-year area at some stage it will
be a big problem for Spain .. but so far it's manageable."