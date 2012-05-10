Spanish stocks extend recovery rally in late trade

PARIS May 10 Spain's equity benchmark index IBEX extended its tentative recovery rally on Thursday afternoon, rebounding from a three-year low hit in the previous session, helped by rising hopes of a durable solution for the ailing banking sector.

At 1344 GMT, the IBEX is up 3.5 percent at 7,047.8 points, with Repsol surging 8 percent and BBVA adding 6.6 percent.

"The Spanish market had been a lot more punished than any other international stock exchange and now it's true that it's sinking in the market that the fresh Spanish financial reform could be the definitive one and the banks are taking that well," said Jesus de Blas, analyst for Mercagente brokerage in Madrid.

Late on Wednesday, Spain's government took over Bankia SA , one of the country's biggest banks, after days of market anxiety over the lender's viability..

Despite Thursday's gains, the IBEX is still down 18 percent so far this year, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index is down 2.9 percent over the same period.