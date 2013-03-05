STOXX Europe 600 hits highest level since mid-2008

BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
PARIS, March 5 The broad STOXX Europe 600 benchmark share index hit its highest level since mid-2008 on Tuesday, led by a sharp rally in European banking stocks.
At 0840 GMT, the index was up 1.14 percent at 292.22. It has gained 40 percent since a floor hit in September 2011.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index was among the top gaining sectors, up 1.8 percent, buoyed by gains for Standard Chartered after it posted results.
LIMA, March 28 A Boeing jet operated by Peruvian Airlines caught fire on Tuesday while landing at an airport near the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru after it swerved on the runway, but there were no serious injuries, a government minister said.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.