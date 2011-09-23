版本:
European shares trim losses as banks bounce back

PARIS, Sept 23 European shares trimmed losses in afternoon trade on Friday, helped by a rebound in banking stocks on mounting expectation of further measures by the European Central Bank to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

At 1309 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 868.12 points. The index lost as much as 2.6 percent earlier in the session. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

