Europe shares trim gains as ECB cuts growth forecast

PARIS, March 8 European stocks trimmed
their gains on Thursday after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said ECB staff GDP growth forecasts had been
lowered.
At 1347 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.1 percent at 1,069.61 points. The index
was up 1.3 percent before the ECB press briefing started.
Draghi said ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro
area foresaw annual real GDP growth in a range between down 0.5
percent and up 0.3 percent in 2012.
"The ranges have been shifted slightly downwards. This
outlook remains subject to downside risks. They notably relate
to a renewed intensification of tensions in the euro area debt
markets and their potential spillover to the euro area real
economy," Draghi said.