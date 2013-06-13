版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 22:08 BJT

European shares trim losses as banks, miners bounce

PARIS, June 13 European shares turned flat in late trade on Thursday, reversing sharp losses suffered earlier in the session, as recently-hammered cyclical mining and banking shares bounced back.

At 1404 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.03 percent at 1,173.97 points. The index fell as much as 1.7 percent earlier in the session, hitting its lowest level since late April.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐