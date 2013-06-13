European shares trim losses as banks, miners bounce

BRIEF-Imex Systems signs agreement with City of Toronto
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period
PARIS, June 13 European shares turned flat in late trade on Thursday, reversing sharp losses suffered earlier in the session, as recently-hammered cyclical mining and banking shares bounced back.
At 1404 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.03 percent at 1,173.97 points. The index fell as much as 1.7 percent earlier in the session, hitting its lowest level since late April.
* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Organogenesis secures $25m credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: