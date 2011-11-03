European shares trim gains after weak U.S. data

LONDON Nov 3 European shares trimmed gains on Thursday, after weak U.S. data called the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy into question.

At 1412 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.9 percent at 980.62 points, having been as high as 995.90 earlier in the session.

The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector slowed modestly in October to its lowest level in three months, and was below forecasts, as new orders declined.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 were up 0.4 and 0.1 percent, respectively, having also been higher earlier.

