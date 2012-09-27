European shares trim gains after mixed U.S. data

LONDON, Sept 27 European shares trimmed gains on
Thursday afternoon as mixed U.S. economic data cast a shadow on
the state of the world's largest economy.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods in
August fell by the most in 3-1/2 years and the final second
quarter gross domestic product reading was below expectations .
Partly offsetting that weak data, the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the
lowest level in two months, a hopeful sign for a labor market
that has struggled to gain traction in recent months.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4
percent at 1,103.05 points by 1234 GMT after trading as high as
1,099.11 earlier in the session.