European shares trim losses after good U.S. jobs data

LONDON, July 3 European shares trimmed losses on Wednesday, tracking U.S. stock futures, after data from the United States pointed to continued improvement in its jobs market.

Data showed that U.S. jobless claims declined for a second straight week, while the private sector added 28,000 more jobs than expected.

By 1236 GMT the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.9 percent at 1,148.16 points, well of its intra-day low of 1,140.74 points.