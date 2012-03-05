European shares trim losses; investors buy on dips

LONDON, March 5 European shares continued
to trim their losses early Thursday afternoon, with traders
saying investors were buying on this morning's dips after the
index had bounced off its day's low.
At 1321 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was 0.3 percent lower at 1,083.85 points after
trading as low as 1,076.91 points earlier on Thursday.
"Any time the market dips a few points you start to see some
buying coming in," said ETX Capital head of trading, Manoj
Ladwa, who had set a 1,076 support level for the index.
"Volumes are pretty light as well and that exaggerates the
move."
The FTSEurofirst 300 had only traded 33.5 percent of its
90-day average at 1321 GMT.