European shares turn negative, weighed by chemicals

LONDON, June 27 European shares briefly turned negative on Thursday, pausing after two days of sharp gains, as a sell-off in chemicals stocks after a bearish note on the sector from JPMorgan took the shine off strength from defensive stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat at 1,149.55 by 0751 GMT, having rallied 3.2 percent over the previous two sessions.

Chemicals stocks were among the top fallers on Thursday with a 0.8 percent drop after JPMorgan cut its recommendations on a number of firms in the sector, while defensive healthcare stocks advanced 0.5 percent.
