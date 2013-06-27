European shares turn negative, weighed by chemicals

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer says entered into exclusive discussions with Castik Capital for transport services unit
* Wolters Kluwer announces receipt of binding offer for transport services
LONDON, June 27 European shares briefly turned negative on Thursday, pausing after two days of sharp gains, as a sell-off in chemicals stocks after a bearish note on the sector from JPMorgan took the shine off strength from defensive stocks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat at 1,149.55 by 0751 GMT, having rallied 3.2 percent over the previous two sessions.
Chemicals stocks were among the top fallers on Thursday with a 0.8 percent drop after JPMorgan cut its recommendations on a number of firms in the sector, while defensive healthcare stocks advanced 0.5 percent.
* Cleantech Solutions International regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 11.7-billion-pound ($14.5 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.