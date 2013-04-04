European shares flat, Spain debt sale supports

European shares briefly turned positive on Thursday, drawing some strength from a Spanish bond auction, traders said, as investors waited for central bank decisions later in the session.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat at 1,193.45 by 0938 GMT after Spain sold more than it had targeted at a debt auction, helping yields on its benchmark debt to tighten.

Peripheral stock markets led gainers across the region, with Spain's IBEX up 1.4 percent.

Investors were waiting for interest rate decisions from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

Both central banks are set to keep rates on hold, and investors will be looking for any signs that the ECB is preparing a cut in the coming months to help kick start the euro zone economy. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)