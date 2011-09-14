European shares end higher after Barroso bond comment

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.4 percent

* Finmeccanica jumps on M&A talk

* Focus on French, German, Greece call

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Sept 14 European shares rose on Wednesday on hopes a plan by European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso for the introduction of common euro zone bonds would help ease the sovereign debt crisis.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 1.4 percent at 913.22 points in choppy trading.

Barroso said Europe was facing its most serious challenge for a generation, adding there was no simple solution. A ruling by Germany's top court last week made it nearly impossible for the government to pool debt with partners, unless the European Union treaty was changed.

"The market might want to have a relief rally every now and again, but structurally we still have lots of challenges," said Bill Dinning, head of strategy at Kames Capital, which has $77 billion of assets under management.

"Euro bonds makes sense, but implies a level of fiscal unity in Europe that could be a bit of a challenge, given the ongoing debate amongst policymakers."

The next focus to see if euro zone policymakers are one step closer to finding a solution to the crisis is a conference call between French, German and Greek leaders amid growing talk Greece will default.

"Markets are not really looking at fundamentals any more. They are just reading the lips of politicians. The markets will take hints from ongoing debate about an orderly default of Greece," said Lothar Mentel, chief investment officer at Octopus Investments, which manages $3.9 billion.

French banks featured among the worst performers list after Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of Credit Agricole and Societe Generale by one notch, due to their exposure to Greek debt.

Societe Generale ended down 2.9 percent after earlier being more than 10 percent lower and BNP Paribas lost 3.9 percent, to be the worst performers on the French CAC .

Finmeccanica topped the best performers list, jumping 16.9 percent in volume nearly fourfold its 90-day daily average volume after a media report that General Electric was interested in buying its Ansaldo STS unit.

GROWTH SLOWING

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is still down 18 percent since late July amid fears about a slowdown in global growth.

A Reuters poll found a one in three chance of the United States, the euro zone and Britain falling into recession.

These regions were also not expected to raise interest rates until 2013 and there was a 40 percent chance the Bank of England would restart its bond-buying programme.

The next resistance level for the FTSEurofirst 300 was seen at 918, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement from its March 2009 low to February 2011 high, while support was seen at 853.69 or the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement. (Editing by Dan Lalor)

