European shares fall on worries about debt plan

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1.1 pct
* Man Group slumps on client exit
* Banks fall after Tuesday's surge
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Sept 28 European shares fell on
Wednesday after the biggest one-day jump since May 2010 on
Tuesday, as concerns grew about obstacles in the way of plans to
ease the debt crisis, while Man Group dived after
clients pulled out of the hedge fund manager.
Man Group slumped 21 percent to become the heaviest
faller in Europe after total assets under management fell to $65
billion at end-September from $71 billion at end-June due to the
volatile market conditions.
Concerns about euro zone rescue plans rose as Germany
suggested parts of the new Greek bailout might be reopened for
negotiation depending on what the "troika" audit found, while
the Financial Times reported a split had emerged in the euro
zone over the deal.
Uncertainty over how countries will vote on widening the
scope of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) added
to the worries, with Finland voting on Wednesday and Germany on
Thursday as analysts expect some opposition.
Banks which surged in the previous session on hope the EFSF
would be leveraged as well as talk the European Central Bank was
keeping its options open for a rate cut featured among the worst
performers.
"The market has obviously got enthusiastic about discussions
about the EFSF," Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion in
assets for Royal London Asset Management, said.
"But we are a long way from it being concluded, there are
still many countries to ratify it. We have been underweight on
banks for the past three to four months and would not change
this position."
The STOXX Europe 600 banks index was down 1.2 percent
on the worries about how the debt crisis would be tackled after
a 6.8 percent rise in the previous session. They are still down
32.4 percent for the year.
French bank BNP Paribas , which has exposure to
sovereign debt in Greece and Italy, was a stand out loser on the
French CAC on the uncertainty and fell 2.5 percent.
BNP Paribas has fallen 41.4 percent since late July on
increasing worries the bank could be hit by a funding squeeze if
the debt crisis worsens, as well as concerns about slowing
growth.
By 0830 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was down 1.1 percent at 928.11 points after
making their biggest one-day gain since May 2010 in the previous
session on hopes of a coordinated plan to ease the debt crisis.
The index briefly pared losses early on after European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso suggested Greek banks
could receive more help and said once there was deeper economic
integration within the bloc the region could issue jointly
underwritten bonds.
But it quickly fell back, with many uncertainties about the
euro zone debt crisis remaining.
Trading firms said they were only seeing clients position
themselves for short-term moves.
"It is going to be a choppy session," Joshua Raymond, market
strategist at City Index, said.
"Sensitivities remain high especially if there is going to
be renegotiation of the bailout for Greece and we are seeing
clients change positions on an hourly basis."
Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the ratio of put/call open
interest on the Euro STOXX 50 eased to 1.1025,
hitting a more than 10-month low, suggesting traders were wary
about equities despite the recent sharp rebound.
Support for the FTSEurofirst 300 index was seen at 917
points its 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement from its March 2009
sell-off to its February 2011 high, with resistance at its 38.2
percent Fibonacci Retracement or 981.09.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
============================================================
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
STOXX Europe index..................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary.........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.................
Main currency report:.................................