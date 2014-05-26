European shares up, Italy leads after election results

* Italy's FTSE MIB outperforms as Renzi wins EU vote
* Pro-EU forces keep majority after European election
* French CAC lags, Germany's DAX hits record high
* London, New York closed for public holiday
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 26 European equities rose on Monday,
with Italy's FTSE MIB outperforming the regional stock
market after voters endorsed Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
centre-left Democratic Party's reforms in European elections.
The FTSE MIB rose 2.7 percent, outpacing other
major European indexes, boosted by gains in domestically focused
banks including UBI Banca and BP Milano.
Germany's DAX hit a record high of 9,876.10 points,
before settling back to 9,859.53, a rise of 0.9 percent. The
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.7
percent at 1034 GMT.
First official results from around the 28-nation bloc showed
pro-European centre-left and centre-right parties will keep
control of around 70 percent of the 751-seat EU legislature, but
the number of Eurosceptic members will more than double.
"Investors are obviously comfortable with the European
election results which have been much better than many
expected," Naeem Aslam, chief market strategist at Ava Trade,
said.
"Nevertheless, these elections are behind us and the main
focus will be on June 5th meeting (of the European Central
Bank). Investors are desperate to see some help from (ECB
President) Mario Draghi and hoping that he will turn up with
some sort of quantitative easing policies."
The European Central Bank must be "particularly watchful"
for any negative price spiral taking hold in the euro zone,
Draghi said on Monday, adding that the bank was not resigned to
inflation being too low for too long.
The London and New York markets were closed for a public
holiday.
FRENCH 'EARTHQUAKE'
In France, the anti-immigrant and anti-euro National Front
party topped the vote, in what French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls described as a political "earthquake."
France's CAC-40 lagged the overall market, edging up
0.3 percent.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said that while the rise of Eurosceptic parties could
be unsettling for some, it could also put even more pressure on
the European Central Bank to unveil measures next month to
support the region's economic recovery.
Expectations of new ECB action in June, including interest
rate cuts, have helped prop up European stock markets.
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Reyl, said that while the French EU vote result showed the
country's political difficulties, it should not affect the stock
market too much, since many CAC companies make much of their
money outside France.
"The EU vote says a lot about the difficulties that France
is in. But we still have some great stocks and great export
companies on the CAC-40," said Savary.
Among individual sharp movers, Bull surged 21.5
percent on news Atos is to buy the company in an
all-French IT sector deal worth 620 million euros ($845
million). The deal will create the top Europe-based cloud
computing company. Atos shares were up 5 percent.
Of the fallers, Getinge lost 9.2 percent after
the Swedish medical technology firm postponed a planned update
to investors as a result of discussions with the U.S. Food &
Drug Administration (FDA) related to quality issues at its
Medical Systems unit.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Francesco Canepa;
editing by Keiron Henderson)