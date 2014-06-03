European shares pause for breath ahead of data, ECB

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 flat
* Investors await inflation, unemployment data
* Markets will use data to gauge ECB meet -fund mngr
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, June 3 European stocks gave up some of
their recent gains on Tuesday ahead of inflation and
unemployment data from the euro zone and Thursday's hotly
anticipated European Central Bank meeting.
Recent economic data has pointed to a weaker-than-expected
recovery for the single-currency bloc, though share prices have
been supported by the prospect of fresh intervention from the
ECB when it meets this week.
At 0750 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was down 0.1 percent, with benchmark national indexes in
Germany, France and the UK flat to 0.2 percent lower.
Euro zone year-on-year inflation for May is expected to
remain flat at 0.7 percent, while unemployment for April is also
seen flat at 11.8 percent, according to Reuters polls.
"Investors ... are focused on the decision due from the ECB
on Thursday," said Daniel Larrouturou, deputy head of
Paris-based asset manager Diamant Bleu Gestion, which manages
200 million euros ($272.15 million) in assets.
"The inflation figures may give a flavour of the decision in
the market's eyes."
Consumer and media stocks such as broadcaster ProSiebenSat1
, British American Tobacco and brewer
Heineken were down between 1.3 percent and 3 percent.
UK building materials supplier Wolseley bucked the
trend. Its shares rose 2.5 percent after it said it expected its
revenue to grow about 4 percent in the next six months and
posted a 5.1 percent rise in third-quarter like-for-like
revenue, lifted by strong trading in the U.S. and Nordic region.
Spain's benchmark IBEX index was an outperformer, up
0.3 percent, with Caixabank up more than 2 percent
after Citi added the stock to its European Focus list.
"This is overall a continuation of the trend of
outperformance in southern European markets," said Larrouturou.
"It's indicative of what markets are expecting from the ECB."
A clutch of senior sources have told Reuters that the ECB
was preparing a package of policy options for its June 5
meeting, including cuts in all its interest rates and targeted
measures to boost lending to small- and mid-sized firms, which
investors view as especially positive for the euro's periphery.
"Equities are likely to continue drifting higher ... Many
speculate the ECB will deliver comprehensive action," IG Market
Strategist Stan Shamu said in a note to clients.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
($1 = 0.7349 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)