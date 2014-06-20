FTSEurofirst hits 6 1/2-yr high, takeover offer boosts Shire

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, hits new 6-1/2-yr high
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 20 The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index reached a 6 1/2-year high on Friday as the drugmaker
Shire rallied on a takeover offer, putting the index on track
for a 10th straight week of gains.
Shire climbed 11.4 percent to 41.65 pounds after
AbbVie confirmed it had made an offer to acquire it. Shire's
board rejected the offer, saying it fundamentally undervalued
the company and its prospects.
AbbVie said its final was worth 46.26 pounds a share, adding
talks with Shire have ended. Shire has been seen as a prime
takeover target for U.S. drugmakers, thanks to a mid-sized
market value and its tax base in Ireland, where effective
corporate tax rates are among the lowest in the world.
"M&A is going to be a big theme, especially in the pharma
sector, in the second part of the year. A lot of companies have
accumulated a lot of cash and are looking for interesting
deals," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets in Brussels, said.
"The market has paused after a good week as some investors
have taken profits, but we are in a bull market," Gijsels said.
"It's a good environment for equities as economic outlook is
improving and central banks generally have been quite
supportive."
Shire added the most points to the FTSEurofirst 300 index
, which was up 0.1 percent at 1,397.00 points at 1142
GMT. The index climbed to a 6 1/2-year high earlier in the
session and has gained more than 6 percent so far this year.
On the downside, Norway's Telenor fell 1 percent
after the country's trade minister said the government would ask
parliament for the right to cut its stake in the telecom company
and industrial group Kongsberg Gruppen.
France's state-controlled utility EDF fell 0.9
percent, down for a second day, as analysts at UBS and Natixis
cut their target price after the government decided to scrap a
planned increase in electricity prices.
"The 2013 re-rating of EDF was to a large extent driven by a
change in investor perception, because the regulatory
environment seemed to become more reliable and predictable," UBS
analysts wrote in a note. "Therefore, the cancellation of the
already agreed tariff hike could lead to an increased risk
perception on lower regulatory visibility."
