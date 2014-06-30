European shares steady, head for 4th straight positive quarter

* FTSEurofirst 300 index little changed
* Solvay boosts European chemicals sector
* easyJet falls on rating downgrade
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 30 European equities steadied in
afternoon trading on Monday, with gains in chemicals shares, led
by Belgian group Solvay, offset by weaker travel and leisure
stocks after easyJet slumped following a rating downgrade.
European chemicals shares rose 0.9 percent, the top
sectoral gainer in Europe, supported by Solvay after
analysts at Exane, the top-ranked broker on the stock according
to StarMine, upgraded their rating to "outperform" from
"neutral". Solvay shares rose 3.8 percent.
The broader market was also supported by Dutch conglomerate
Philips, which rose 4.3 percent after saying it will
merge its Lumileds LED components and automotive lighting
divisions into a standalone subsidiary that could potentially be
spun off.
However, gains were eclipsed by a 0.9 percent fall in travel
and leisure index, pressured by easyJet that
slumped 6.6 percent, with traders citing a rating cut by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch to "underperform" from "neutral".
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.1 percent to 1,369.42 points by 1501 GMT after moving
in and out of positive territory during the day. However, it
headed for a fourth straight quarter of gains and analysts said
the longer-term outlook remained positive.
"We still think that equities will outperform other asset
classes given where valuations are at the moment. We believe
that developed market equities offer a better opportunity than
emerging market equities," Henk Potts, equity strategist at
Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, said.
A Reuters poll released last week showed that investors are
bullish on the outlook for European shares in the second half of
the year, betting on them extending their rally, helped by the
ECB's stimulus measures.
The broader stock market came under some pressure following
a 3.5 percent fall in Italy's fourth-biggest lender Banco
Popolare after its CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti told a
newspaper the bank had cancelled the sale of its bad debt unit
for now and it would look at merger opportunities once it had
passed a Europe-wide health check of the sector.
"The market doesn't like this kind of news ahead of the
upcoming stress test. If a bank is not able to find a buyer at
the desired price, this leaves investors guessing about the
quality of assets and whether further writedowns are necessary,"
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said.
"The banking sector in general suffers from the lack of
cyclical appetite investors currently have. The recent somewhat
weaker economic numbers in Europe also cast some doubts that
this recovery has a strong momentum. Banks are still suffering
from structural weakness in their profitability."
The European banking index was down 0.7 percent.
European stocks have risen sharply since mid-March, boosted
by expectations of support from new stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank (ECB), but retreated last week after
downbeat U.S. growth data and worries over violence in Iraq.
Last week was also marked by investment outflows, with
European equity funds seeing redemptions of $1.6 billion, their
biggest outflows in over a year, according to data from BofA
Merrill Lynch Global Research.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Toby Chopra)