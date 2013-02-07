Sanofi leads European shares to 2013 closing low

LONDON Feb 7 Two leading pan-European equity
indexes fell to 2013 closing lows on Thursday, led by weakness
in drugmaker Sanofi after its results and amid
persistent concern over the region's economic weakness.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed down 0.3 percent at 1,149.29 points, while
the Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.7 percent to 2,599.16
points.
European Central Bank (ECB) head Mario Draghi said economic
weakness would continue to afflict the region, which has been
hit by a debt crisis, in the early part of 2013.
However, several traders expected the equity market's
decline to be a relatively short-lived, with funds still looking
to put money into higher-yielding stocks rather than bonds.
"The risk is still to the upside. People have had their
fingers burnt trying to sell the market on the back of bad
economic news," said XBZ Ltd European equity options broker Mike
Turner.