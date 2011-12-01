In stocks, volatility could be steady bet

* Euro STOXX Volatility index hovers around 40

* Euro zone debt uncertainty props up market

* Buy-write trades a good idea for yield hungry investors

By Atul Prakash and Simon Jessop

LONDON, Dec 1 Prediction: The stock market rally in Europe of the past four days will not last and a renewed dip is around the corner. Put another way, volatility will stay high. Investors are looking for ways to exploit that.

The Euro STOXX Volatility Index has hovered around 40 since early October even though the cash market has added more than 6 percent. It has also held above 30 since the August selloff, with three spikes above 50.

That level of volatility compares to an average of 25 between late 2010 and mid-2011, and is a direct result of the long-running sovereign debt crisis and its impact on the perception of risk among equity investors.

"If you look at the history of these volatility indices, what seems to be unprecedented about this episode is its length," Ramin Nakisa, global cross-asset strategist at UBS, said.

"Previously, there's been a shock and volatility has recovered over the course of, say, three months; but this time it doesn't seem to be subsiding at all," he added.

David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities in Paris, added that investors "tend to wait for confirmation that a rally is solid before trimming their protection."

While speculators can buy or sell options as straightforward bets on moves in the price of the underlying stock or index, investors can also use the derivatives to hedge a cash-market long position, to protect against falling prices. Investors can also buy and sell the volatility index itself.

Indexes such as the VDAX-NEW volatility index and the Euro STOXX volatility index -- based on buy and sell options on Germany's DAX and the Euro STOXX 50, respectively -- are often used as a protection against market corrections because of their strong negative correlation with stocks.

HERE TO STAY?

Although the Euro STOXX Volatility index hit a one-month low on Wednesday, after coordinated central bank action to try and ease global credit conditions and stimulate growth, the outlook for the euro zone is far from certain.

"People think that this trend in volatility is going to stay. The euro zone problems are not yet solved and the situation is not clear. That's good for volatility," a European equity derivatives trader said.

UBS' Nakisa agreed: "The macro view in Europe is very negative and continually surprising on the downside, which is a good reason for volatility to stay high."

Illustrating that point, implied volatility on the core euro zone German and French blue-chip bourses remains much higher than on the non-euro zone UK bourse, at 32 and 33, respectively, compared to 24, Thomson Reuters Datastream dats shows.

As a result, many investors were enhancing yield by entering into buy-write deals, where they buy the stock and sell the upside call option.

"A good environment in which to do that is when the equity market is rangebound and volatility is high," Nakisa said.

That desire is also shared by fund firm Pioneer, which has put in place a strategy focused on buying high dividend-yielding stocks before writing calls to enhance the yield further.

"We are in a period of high equity market volatility, driven by the uncertainty in the future of the euro, at this point," Diego Franzin, head of European and Thematic Equity at fund firm Pioneer, said.

"It will not go away tomorrow and is here to stay. In 2012, we will have to live with high equity volatility. We are leveraging volatility to return income to the client."