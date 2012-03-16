Cheap equity options lure hedgers, speculators

* Euro STOXX Volatility index hits 5-yr low

* Cheap hedge costs a bargain for market bulls

* Tail-risk concerns trigger contrarian opportunity

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, March 16 The cost of protecting against swings in European share prices fell to a five-year low on Friday, luring both cautious investors keen to lock in recent equity gains and speculators willing to make complex bets on the derivatives market.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which measures sell and buy options to gauge expected - or 'implied' - share volatility, dropped to 17.26 points, a level not seen since 2007, having more than halved in value since November.

The fall came as the Euro STOXX 50 index itself was up nearly 25 percent since late November and actual - or 'realised' - share price volatility fell nearly 60 percent following two rounds of cheap European Central Bank cash.

"We're starting to see a bit more interest (in the options market) because there is a fair amount of performance to protect," said Pam Finelli, head of European equity derivatives strategy at Deutsche Bank.

"You can be bullish on the market and buy puts because you think it's a more effective way to manage your risk."

Put options giving the holder the right to sell the underlying security at an agreed price, or strike, within a certain time frame, limiting the downside risk.

TAKING PROTECTION

Another way of protecting profits was buying derivative instruments tracking volatility indexes, such as the S&P Mid-Term Futures index for U.S. stocks.

UBS adopted this strategy in its Global Asset Allocation portfolio, which was "overweight" both volatility and global equities.

"For investors that are thinking of buying a protective put now, the premium looks attractive because implied volatility is low despite the fact that tail risks remain, particularly in the Middle East," said Ramin Nakisa, global cross-asset strategist at UBS.

Frictions between Iran, the world's fifth-largest oil producer, and the West had pushed oil prices close to one-year highs, raising concerns that corporate profits may come under pressure if energy costs rise further.

These lingering tail risk concerns were reflected in relatively high prices for options insuring against a sharp downside on equity indexes, compared with those with strike prices closer to current market levels, according to BNP Paribas Corporate & Investment Banking data.

More speculative investors could take advantage of this price gap through a bullish derivative bet, such as selling put options that kick in if major indexes drop 30 percent or more by June 2013, and using the money to bet on a scenario in which the market rallies or declines moderately, BNP Paribas said.

"You can use some of that deep downside premium that other people are paying-up for, to position for profit whether markets rally or fall modestly," BNP Paribas' global head of equity and derivative strategy, Gerry Fowler, said.