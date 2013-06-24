European shares' volatility index rises to 9-mth peak

LONDON, June 24 A gauge of market expectations of future swings in share prices rose to a 9-month high on Monday as investors worried about stress in the Chinese banking system and a reduction of U.S. monetary stimulus.

The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, or VSTOXX, which measures option prices on euro zone blue chips and is regarded as a market 'fear' gauge, was up 9.8 percent to 26.40 points, a level not seen since early September.