Cooling VSTOXX sends false signal on risk appetite

* VSTOXX volatility index down 25 pct in 2 weeks

* Breaks strong negative correlation with stocks

* Drop mainly due to profit taking in derivatives

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Dec 20 Profit taking by traders who bet on equity market volatility, one of the few money-spinning strategies this year, has sparked a plunge in the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which would normally signal a pick up in investors' risk appetite.

But this time round the index, Europe's main yardstick of investor sentiment known as the VSTOXX , is giving the wrong message, analysts and traders said.

"Usually, a drop in volatility means confidence is rising. But not this time," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

"It is a false signal of calm in equities."

Despite this month's steep pull-back in the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, the region's fear gauge VSTOXX has been cooling off, tumbling 25 percent in two weeks, an unusual breakdown in the strong negative correlation between the two indexes.

Normally, the lower the volatility index, based on sell and buy options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investor appetite for risky assets such as stocks.

However the drop in volatility, to levels not seen since late October, is rather the result of profit taking in the options market as derivative trading desks close their books for the year and cash in strong gains on one of the few profitable trades this year, analysts and traders said.

"They are taking profits on volatility bets and getting out. And the absence of long-term buyers of equity means demand for protection isn't there, so there's nothing to support the VSTOXX," a Paris-based derivatives trader said.

European stocks have been on the downside since Dec. 7, with the Euro STOXX 50 losing nearly 10 percent in two weeks as a fresh plan from euro zone policy makers to tackle the region's mounting debt crisis failed to reassure investors.

The 25-day rolling correlation between the Euro STOXX 50 and the VSTOXX, which spent most of November between -0.90 and -0.95, has eased to -0.65 this week, a level not seen since August 2010.

"The VSTOXX index reflects the short-term volatility. But what is really going on is that people are now buying put options on longer maturities, so the concerns are still there, you just don't see it on the VSTOXX anymore," Global Equities' Thebault said.

Even if the recent drop in the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares, has been triggered by a bout of profit taking on the derivatives front, it's nevertheless a sign that the pull-back in stocks isn't the result of panic selling, said Vincent Ganne, technical analyst at TradingSat.

"The fact that the negative correlation with the VSTOXX is easing shows that the recent selling bout in stocks wasn't sparked by fear," he said.

"It's just negative inertia, we're drifting lower because of the absence of real buyers. There isn't a real selling momentum and nobody is liquidating positions."