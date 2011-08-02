Euro STOXX 50 volatility index hits 2-week high

PARIS Aug 2 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index .V2TX, Europe's main barometer of anxiety known as the VSTOXX, rose 4.2 percent to a two-week high on Tuesday, as poor U.S. manufacturing data triggered a flight to quality.

The VSTOXX, an index based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E stocks which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50, has soared 42 percent in about a week, boosted in part by the impasse in U.S. debt talks.

The VDAX-NEW volatility index .V1XI was up 6.4 percent and the FTSE 100 volatility index .VFTSE up 6.9 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)