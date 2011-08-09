DAX Volatility index hits near 2 1/2 year-high

FRANKFURT Aug 9 Europe's main investor fear gauge hit a near 2.5 year-high as investors panicked over the United States' loss of its top credit rating and as world leaders failed to calm jitters over global growth and debt.

The VDAX-NEW volatility index .V1XI surged as much as 16.7 percent on Tuesday and jumped to its highest level since early March 2009.

The index and has surged almost 130 percent in the past eight trading sessions, signalling a sharp rise in investors' risk aversion and a run to safe-haven assets such as Bunds.

European stocks have lost 18 percent in the past 2 1/2 weeks. By 0809 GMT, Germany's DAX .GDAXI lost 2.6 percent, while the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index was down 2.3 percent at 915.09 points.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)