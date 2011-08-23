Europe's fear gauges fall as risk appetite recovers

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
PARIS Aug 23 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index .V2TX known as VSTOXX index, one of Europe's main barometers of fear, dropped 8.2 percent on Tuesday as investors' appetite for risk assets recovered following steep losses in equities.
The VSTOXX index, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index, has fallen 24 percent since reaching a peak on Friday, but remained above the psychological level of 40.
The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E stocks, the higher investors' aversion for risky assets such as equities.
The VDAX-NEW volatility index .V1XI was down 8 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.