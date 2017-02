PARIS Oct 10 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main 'fear gauge' known as the VSTOXX index, on Monday hit its lowest level since early September, signalling a rise in investor appetite for risk.

The index, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index , was down 3.2 percent at 39.29 at 1046 GMT. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)