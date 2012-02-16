Euro STOXX 50 volatility index hits one-month high

PARIS Feb 16 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility
index, Europe's main gauge of investor anxiety known as
the VSTOXX index, rose 6 percent to hit a one-month high on
Thursday as another delay in securing a rescue package for
debt-troubled Greece rattled markets.
At 0820 GMT, the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of
protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50
index, was up 6 percent at 28.12 after rising to as
high as 28.19, a level not seen since mid-January.
The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and
buy-options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the lower investors'
appetite for risky assets such as equities.