Euro STOXX 50 volatility index hits one-month high

PARIS Feb 16 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX index, rose 6 percent to hit a one-month high on Thursday as another delay in securing a rescue package for debt-troubled Greece rattled markets.

At 0820 GMT, the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, was up 6 percent at 28.12 after rising to as high as 28.19, a level not seen since mid-January.

The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the lower investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities.