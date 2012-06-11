Euro STOXX 50 volatility index hits 3-week low

BRIEF-Golden Predator Mining enters into bought deal agreement
* Golden Predator Mining Corp enters into a bought deal agreement for gross proceeds of c$15,000,550
PARIS, June 11 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of anxiety known as the VSTOXX, dropped 3.2 percent to 29.4 early on Monday, moving below the psychological level of 30 and hitting a 3-week low in the wake of Spain's bank aid deal.
The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets.
* Medtronic announces Japanese regulatory approval for micra(tm) transcatheter pacing system (tps) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.