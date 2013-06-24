European stock 'fear gauge' hits 4-month high

PARIS, June 24 The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, known as the VSTOXX, hit a four-month high early on Monday, signalling a sharp rise in risk aversion as mounting worries over China's banking sector kept investors on edge.

The VSTOXX, Europe's widely-used gauge of investor sentiment which is based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks , rose 3.4 percent to 24.86, a level not seen since late February.