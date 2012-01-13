Euro STOXX 50 volatility index hits 5-month low

BRIEF-Fairmont Resources received an extension to complete payment for Granitos De Badajoz until March 8
* Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FMR) requests and receives short extension for Grabasa acquisition
PARIS Jan 13 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's yardstick of investor sentiment known as the VSTOXX, dropped 4.3 percent on Friday, hitting a five-month low as worries over the euro zone debt crisis eased ahead of a Italy's latest bond auction.
The VSTOXX fell to 27.3, a level not seen since early August, a signal that investors' risk appetite is improving.
The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities.
TORONTO, Feb 22 One of Canada's largest insurers, Power Financial Corp, is investing in a Toronto-based startup with global ambitions to automate key segments of the insurance industry.
* Gilead Sciences Canada- effective feb 28, ontario to list epclusa on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis c infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: