Euro zone volatility index hits near 8-month low

BRIEF-Newmont Mining reported gold reserves of 68.5 mln ounces for 2016 compared to 71.1 mln ounces for 2015
* Newmont mining corp - reported gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces for 2016 compared to 71.1 million ounces for 2015
PARIS, March 13 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of equity market investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX, dropped to a near eight-month low on Tuesday, signalling a sharp recovery in investor risk appetite.
At 0824 GMT, the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, was down 4.1 percent at 22.08, a level not seen since before the market's nosedive in early August.
The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities.
* Newmont mining corp - reported gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces for 2016 compared to 71.1 million ounces for 2015
* Tesoro Logistics LP announces public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Luminex corp - board of directors intends for company to pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 to holders of its common stock, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: