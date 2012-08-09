Euro STOXX 50 volatility index hits 3-week low

PARIS Aug 9 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main gauge of equity market investor anxiety, known as the VSTOXX, dropped to a three-week low below 24 on Thursday morning, signalling a steady rise in investors' risk appetite.

At 0730 GMT, the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, was down 1 percent at 23.45.

The lower the volatility index, based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets such as shares. The index is down 23 percent since peaking at 30.32 on July 23.