STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-35 European dividends hiked this week-Markit

Thirty-five companies throughout Europe - 13 in the UK and 32 in continental Europe - raised their dividends in the week from March 22 to March 28, research from Markit shows.

This outstripped dividend cuts from 14 companies in Europe, while 37 held their dividends.

Significant dividend increases came from UK housebuilder Bellway, which hiked its interim dividend by 50 percent, and Italian construction group Impregilo, whose dividend increased by over 1000 percent from a year ago, as it had more cash for a bumper payout following an asset sale.

German engineering group Kuka also said this week that it would resume paying a dividend, of 0.20 euros, after a hiatus.

The biggest dividend cut came from Swiss company Zehnder, which deals with radiators and ventilators. Zehnder cut its dividend by 36 percent to 0.90 Swiss francs.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net