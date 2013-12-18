STOCKS NEWS EUROPE- DS Smith falls on BoFA ML rating downgrade

Shares in British recycled packaging provider DS Smith fall as much
as 4.3 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades its stance on the
stock to "neutral" from "buy".
"Our downgrade of DS Smith to neutral reflects a change in the risk
profile of European testliner markets, high valuation multiples relative to our
coverage and a lack of relative upside potential to our revised price offer of
340 pence," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts say in the note to clients.
Oriel Securities analyst Hector Forsythe says the stock has reacted to the
downgrade by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, but adds: "We would argue that it is
not fair to group DS Smith with all pulp and paper, and hence continue with a
'buy' rating on the stock."
The company's shares are down 2.9 percent at 1133 GMT.
