STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Citi cuts European engineering sector

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
(.)
Citi cuts the European engineering sector to "neutral" from "overweight" as expectations for earnings growth continue to decline for the industry despite a more positive economy.
"EPS can turn positive from here, but that improvement will likely be slow and the occasional downgrade is still likely," the bank writes in a note.
Citi also cuts its rating on Schneider Electric to "sell", saying the French engineering firm's organic profit growth and return on invested capital is below the sector average.
The brokerage named ABB, GEA, IMI and Sandvik its "key buys" in the sector. It listed Metso, Philips, Schneider and SKF its "key sells" in the sector.
In a review of the European engineering sector in February, Citi downgraded its stance on blue-chip British engineers Weir Group and Smith Group on valuation grounds.
Shares of Schneider Electric were down 1 percent at 50.48 euros by 1018 GMT on Friday.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.