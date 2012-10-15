STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Defensive Swiss SMI index at 20-mth highs

While euro zone equities have stagnated over the past month, outsider Switzerland has continued to power higher, hitting its strongest levels in nearly two years, thanks as its defensive companies shine.

The Swiss Market Index (SMI) has breached the 6,700 mark for the first sime since February 2011. A climb of just 30 points more would take it to levels last witnessed in May 2010.

The index has added 1.3 percent in local currency terms since the start of the month, compared to flat showing on the EuroSTOXX 50 benchmark of euro zone blue chips.

Switzerland also stands out against other euro zone outsiders, such as Britain and the Nordics, which have flatlined in recent weeks.

The more cautious attitude to risk over recent weeks has benefited the relatively defensive mix of the Swiss market, where healthcare - including Roche and Novartis - makes up over a third of the SMI index, and non-cyclical consumer goods account for nearly a quarter of it.

