STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Citi picks Allianz among earnings winners

Europe is facing two years of no earnings growth and 2013 looks like it
could go the same way, all of which makes those firms that can grow more
valuable, analysts at Citi write in a note in which they add Allianz
and Intertek to a list of 'world champions'.
The lower level of absolute growth in the recovery, combined with
differences in the pace of growth between regions, throws up balance sheet
winners and losers and makes "earnings growth a rarer and hence more valuable
commodity", they write.
As a result, so-called 'quality' stocks, those which have outperformed
recently, are set to extend the trend.
Among the leading firms it highlights, using criteria including market
share, largest player, best in class operations, are Adidas, HSBC
and Roche.
