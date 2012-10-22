STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Techs most shorted ahead of earnings - Markit

Technology firms are among the most heavily shorted companies in Europe
ahead of earnings this week, as disappointing results elsewhere in the sector
fuel expectations they may also underperform, data provider Markit says.
Semiconductor maker Aixtron has 23.7 percent of its shares out on
loan, followed by computer firm Logitech and software company Temenos
Group, with 22 percent and 15.2 percent, respectively.
The number of shares out on loan is a proxy for demand from hedge funds and
others to borrow the stock for resale in the hope the price will fall, so-called
short-selling. If it does, they then buy it back at the reduced price, return
the stock to its original owner and pocket the difference in price.
The tech sector has already been hit by disappointing results this earnings
season, including Microsoft and Google.
Reuters messaging rm://alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net