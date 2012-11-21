版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 21日 星期三 17:54 BJT

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-CS eyes stocks with capital return prospects

Companies are growing less keen on mergers, potentially leaving more cash to be given to shareholders through share buybacks, special dividends and other means, Credit Suisse strategists say in a note.

Only 48 percent of the European corporates polled by Credit Suisse this month see M&A as a priority, down from its previous survey and "suggesting an increased likelihood of enhanced redistributions".

Credit Suisse picks a basket of 20 stocks which it reckons are likely candidates for such capital returns and also look attractive on other measures.

These are Alfa Laval, Atlas Copco, Berkeley Group , Compass Group, ENI, L'Oreal, Next, Novartis, Paddy Power, Publicis, Richemont, Roche, Ryanair, SAP, Sonova, Swatch , Vivendi, Wolseley, WPP and Yara.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐