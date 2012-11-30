STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-France Tel, Richemont seen in STOXX reshuffle

BRIEF-Wolseley to merge Swiss plumbing, heating unit with Walter Meier AG
* Wolseley has signed an agreement to merge Tobler, its Swiss plumbing and heating business, with Walter Meier
Shares in France Telecom fall 1.2 percent, while shares in Richemont gain 2.9 percent as speculation swirls of an imminent shake-up of the STOXX Europe 50, Europe's blue-chip index.
"Using 30 November intraday prices and updated provisional floats, Richemont could be a fast add in the STOXX Europe 50 and could replace France Telecom," Societe Generale index analyst John Carson writes in a note.
"Schneider is the next closest add, just 2 percent from auto-addition and Ericsson is the next closest delete," he adds.
Shares in the European blue-chip index attracts investment funds which play index tracking strategies such as exchanged-traded funds (ETFs).
An inclusion in the index would represent potential demand of 2.7 million shares for Richemont, and a potential supply of 9.6 million shares for France Telecom, according to Carson.
A spokeswoman for STOXX said if there are any changes to the index, it will be announced next Monday after the closing bell for U.S. markets.
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland